LETTER: A case of poor judgment?
Helmoed Römer Heitman’s article refers (“The stakes are high when the military makes mistakes”, October 12).
Vehicle accidents happen all the time and everywhere. Statistically they are unavoidable. Runaway fires also happen worldwide. However, washaways in stormy seas with huge waves off a submarine casing during a vertical replenishment exercise are less common.
The question is whether it was necessary and sound judgment to perform such an exercise 1.5km from the shore in 6m swells and 35 knot onshore winds, at a place that produces some of the biggest surfing waves on the continent.
Certain situations are not avoidable, others are more so. Judgment, aptitude, training and experience are key.
Richard Young
Via BusinessLIVE
