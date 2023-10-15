Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A case of poor judgment?

15 October 2023 - 21:41
A helicopter hovers above a submarine off Kommetjie during a rescue. Picture: SUPPLIED
A helicopter hovers above a submarine off Kommetjie during a rescue. Picture: SUPPLIED

Helmoed Römer Heitman’s article refers (“The stakes are high when the military makes mistakes”, October 12).

Vehicle accidents happen all the time and everywhere. Statistically they are unavoidable. Runaway fires also happen worldwide. However, washaways in stormy seas with huge waves off a submarine casing during a vertical replenishment exercise are less common.

The question is whether it was necessary and sound judgment to perform such an exercise 1.5km from the shore in 6m swells and 35 knot onshore winds, at a place that produces some of the biggest surfing waves on the continent.

Certain situations are not avoidable, others are more so. Judgment, aptitude, training and experience are key.

Richard Young
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: The stakes are high when the military makes mistakes

The SANDF is not uniquely inept or accident prone, so it is essential not to rush to judgment
Opinion
3 days ago

Irregular contract with Cuba dogs department of defence

Details of irregular expenditure on Operation Thusano have repeatedly been cited in previous annual reports
National
4 days ago

JONNY STEINBERG: Something grave is happening, and the silence is frightening

President and ministers of police and defence silent about the assassination of an NPA detective
Opinion
2 days ago

SANDF releases names of soldiers who died in Northern Cape fire

Ramaphosa sends condolences to the families of six soldiers who died after a veld fire spread to Lohatla military training base
National
1 week ago
