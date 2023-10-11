Irregular contract with Cuba dogs department of defence
Details of irregular expenditure on Operation Thusano have repeatedly been cited in previous annual reports
11 October 2023 - 13:47
The department of defence is harshly criticised in the latest auditor-general of SA report for its continued co-operation with Cuba, despite the contract being cited as irregular about two years ago.
During 2022/23, the department reported it spent another R308m on the bilateral contract for medical and military training as well as the repairs of its vehicles by Cuban mechanics. This irregular expenditure was one of the reasons the defence department, as well as the department for military veterans, has again received a qualified audit...
