SANDF releases names of soldiers who died in Northern Cape fire

The veld fire that gutted a SANDF base in the Northern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gift of the Givers teams are preparing an aid package to assist SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members who lost all their possessions in a fire at the Lohatla military combat training centre at Postmasburg near Kuruman in the Northern Cape.
Six soldiers died and three were injured after a veld fire spread to the military base on Friday from the western border of a mine located next to the base at about 1.45pm.
They are staff sergeant Abraham Desember Morajane, staff sergeant Sipho Berrington Cele, corporal Sithembiso Wiseman Ndwalane, corporal Noxolo Faith Ngubane, lance corporal Prince Michael Mthethwa and lance corporal Londiwe Purity Zulu.
Three other soldiers sustained second-degree burns and are receiving treatment.
SANDF spokesperson Maj-Gen René Mercuur said its fire and rescue team had been on standby as the area had seen fires in recent weeks. What made Friday’s fire unpredictable was a sudden change in wind direction, which was gusting at 70km/h.
President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the death of the soldiers, who were taking part in a military exercise named Vukuhlome. He conveyed his condolences to their families, friends and colleagues and wished the injured members a speedy recovery.
According to the humanitarian organisation, the SANDF has made an urgent request for clothing including underwear, hygiene packs, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, face cloths, hand towels, sanitary pads, energy drinks and blankets.
“Gift of the Givers’ teams are loading our truck in Johannesburg with the items requested while team members are sourcing additional supplies from wholesalers this morning before embarking on the seven-hour journey,” Gift of the Givers chair Imtiaz Sooliman said.
The fire, which was fanned by strong winds, destroyed the entire camp, vehicles, shelter and personal belongings of 1,300 military personnel.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family members and the SANDF on this tragic loss. Remove the uniforms and they are just ordinary human beings with loved ones depending on them for a livelihood and a stable family,” said Sooliman.
The NGO is also providing flood relief in the Western Cape after recent storms and preparing for catch-up cataract surgery in KwaZulu-Natal this week. “World Sight Day takes place on October 12. Gift of the Givers teams will be at McCord’s Hospital in Durban where we have funded catch-up cataract surgery for 150 patients,” Sooliman said.
Update: October 8 2023 This story has been updated with new information.
SANDF releases names of soldiers who died in Northern Cape fire
Ramaphosa sends condolences to the families of six soldiers who died after a veld fire spread to Lohatla military training base
Gift of the Givers teams are preparing an aid package to assist SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members who lost all their possessions in a fire at the Lohatla military combat training centre at Postmasburg near Kuruman in the Northern Cape.
Six soldiers died and three were injured after a veld fire spread to the military base on Friday from the western border of a mine located next to the base at about 1.45pm.
They are staff sergeant Abraham Desember Morajane, staff sergeant Sipho Berrington Cele, corporal Sithembiso Wiseman Ndwalane, corporal Noxolo Faith Ngubane, lance corporal Prince Michael Mthethwa and lance corporal Londiwe Purity Zulu.
Three other soldiers sustained second-degree burns and are receiving treatment.
SANDF spokesperson Maj-Gen René Mercuur said its fire and rescue team had been on standby as the area had seen fires in recent weeks. What made Friday’s fire unpredictable was a sudden change in wind direction, which was gusting at 70km/h.
President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the death of the soldiers, who were taking part in a military exercise named Vukuhlome. He conveyed his condolences to their families, friends and colleagues and wished the injured members a speedy recovery.
According to the humanitarian organisation, the SANDF has made an urgent request for clothing including underwear, hygiene packs, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, face cloths, hand towels, sanitary pads, energy drinks and blankets.
“Gift of the Givers’ teams are loading our truck in Johannesburg with the items requested while team members are sourcing additional supplies from wholesalers this morning before embarking on the seven-hour journey,” Gift of the Givers chair Imtiaz Sooliman said.
The fire, which was fanned by strong winds, destroyed the entire camp, vehicles, shelter and personal belongings of 1,300 military personnel.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family members and the SANDF on this tragic loss. Remove the uniforms and they are just ordinary human beings with loved ones depending on them for a livelihood and a stable family,” said Sooliman.
The NGO is also providing flood relief in the Western Cape after recent storms and preparing for catch-up cataract surgery in KwaZulu-Natal this week. “World Sight Day takes place on October 12. Gift of the Givers teams will be at McCord’s Hospital in Durban where we have funded catch-up cataract surgery for 150 patients,” Sooliman said.
Update: October 8 2023
This story has been updated with new information.
TimesLIVE
Soldiers and sailors are paying the ultimate price for budget cuts
Storm mop-up and recovery operation under way in Western Cape
SANDF units on standby to deploy at illegal mines
Hawks officer shot dead during probe into kidnapping of alleged IS leader
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
JONNY STEINBERG: SA on the brink of being a state-approved killer country
Lady R report leaves more questions than answers
Hundreds of suspected illegal immigrants arrested at SA borders
SA and China in military talks ahead of Brics Summit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.