CHRIS ROPER: SA is a society poisoned by claustrophobic anger
The tragedy of the SAS Manthatisi has highlighted some of the divisions in South Africa. Can we not use our collective grief to unify, rather than splinter?
Early on the morning of Thursday September 21, I was driving along Chapman’s Peak. My destination was a funeral parlour; someone close to me had died the previous day.
Hout Bay in bad weather is a grey, depressing place. Dirty grey sky, cold, steely water and gloomy clouds looming over everything. In the middle of the bay, dwarfed by the oppressive sky and dark cliffs, was the submarine SAS Manthatisi. It looked like it was meandering purposelessly, a black steel shape framed by windblown whitecaps. An anxious navy ship circled it like a dog that can sense distress in its owner, but doesn’t know how to make it better. ..
