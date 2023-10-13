JONNY STEINBERG: Something grave is happening, and the silence is frightening
President and the ministers of police and defence silent about the assassination of an NPA detective
13 October 2023 - 05:00
How independent is the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)? How free is it to do its work without fear?
On the face of it, the NPA is freer than it has been in years. For the first time since Nelson Mandela, SA has a president whose commitment to prosecutorial independence is strong...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.