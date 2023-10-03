Zuma believes he will be treated unfairly by prosecutor Billy Downer and unsuccessfully attempted to have him removed from the prosecuting team.
LETTER: Bold headline says it all about Zuma
His high profile is saving the graft accused from being reined in as a vexatious litigant
Your bold headline told the story of former president Jacob Zuma’s struggle to avoid facing the charges that arose as a result of his suspected involvement in the arms deal some 20 years back (“Zuma’s affidavit a torrent of abuse at prosecutor ‘unlike anything seen before’”, September 28).
Ted O’Connor
Albertskroon
