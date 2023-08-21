Why we stay here is often a popular topic in social circles. There are, of course, many reasons — the weather, the beauty, financial considerations. But for me top of the list is the people of all persuasions.
LETTER: Many reasons to stay
Top of the list is the people of all persuasions
Peter Bruce’s article about staying in SA struck a welcome chord with me (“To all those who could go but stay: respect”, August 17).
Why we stay here is often a popular topic in social circles. There are, of course, many reasons — the weather, the beauty, financial considerations. But for me top of the list is the people of all persuasions.
Despite the daily hardships and challenges, you will always find a smiling face, laughter, friendliness and the chattering sounds of Africa somewhere. Tell a waitron a feeble joke and it will usually raise a laugh. When I order breakfast in a restaurant my request in broken Zulu for the eggs to be cooked ilanga pezulu (sunnyside up) never fails to raise a guffaw. My two sons, now resident in New Zealand, chatted and bantered with all and sundry when they visited us for Christmas last year, saying it doesn’t happen like that in their new home.
In a memorable article in the Financial Mail, Ann Crotty wrote of the “pockets of excellence’’ one finds in SA (“SA’s pockets of excellence”, June 2). There are many if you put your mind to it. World-class supermarkets and shops, good restaurants, fine hotels and resorts, many efficient little businesses and services from the informal sector, world-class highways in many parts of the country. And, of course, sunshine on our shoulders whatever the season.
My niece summed it up succinctly. Asked if she would consider emigrating, she shot back: “No. South Africans are tough like cockroaches who can handle any crap thrown at them!”
I wonder how many expatriates would come home to this “world in one country” if the ANC is removed from power next year?
Derek du Plessis
Waterfall
