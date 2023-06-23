Opinion

NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Procurement reform — if not privatise, then democratise

Tenders aren’t used to meet the needs of the people, but to steal from public coffers

23 June 2023 - 05:00 Nicholas Woode-Smith

In May Ekurhuleni issued a tender to acquire six Xbox Series X consoles, video games and peripherals to make public libraries “4IR compliant”. Apparently, these gaming consoles will be necessary to help students, as robotics is being added to the school curriculum. 

Another whole article could be written about how unnecessary and useless these consoles will be for helping the study of robotics. A series of articles would need to be written to explain the vapid and delusional rhetoric behind the government’s “fourth industrial revolution”, while its policies drive the country towards deindustrialisation. ..

