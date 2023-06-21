Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Economic illiteracy

ANC’s stance appears to be a source of personal revenue for the comrades, disguised as nonalignment

21 June 2023 - 15:01
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Jabulani Sikhakhane’s latest column refers (“Balancing idealism and pragmatism”, June 21).

The problem is that the ANC is economically illiterate, as is probably 80% of the voting population. So the Dunning Kruger effect is pronounced in most citizens. One only has to listen to a minister speak for a minute or two (on any subject or proposed legislation), to realise that a rational, logical, thought process of any sort is lacking.

The Russian debacle, for instance, and the potential damage it will do to our economy, is utterly devoid of logic from an economic point of view. So, as most people who can read with meaning realise, is support for Russia, which appears to be as simple as a source of personal revenue for the comrades, neatly disguised as nonalignment.

After being broke not long ago, the ANC now seems surprisingly cash flush, and will no doubt have a well-funded voter campaign next year, with plenty of KFC and T-shirts to buy a few votes.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Transnet under dark clouds
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Spar’s in a seriously sticky mess
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Too many energy cooks spoil the ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Shambolic peace mission did us no ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
THEUNS EHLERS: Exciting new reality awaits with ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Russia and Africa desperate for diplomatic success

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pandor has her facts wrong

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Neutrality the way to hottest hell

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.