Jabulani Sikhakhane’s latest column refers (“Balancing idealism and pragmatism”, June 21).
The problem is that the ANC is economically illiterate, as is probably 80% of the voting population. So the Dunning Kruger effect is pronounced in most citizens. One only has to listen to a minister speak for a minute or two (on any subject or proposed legislation), to realise that a rational, logical, thought process of any sort is lacking.
The Russian debacle, for instance, and the potential damage it will do to our economy, is utterly devoid of logic from an economic point of view. So, as most people who can read with meaning realise, is support for Russia, which appears to be as simple as a source of personal revenue for the comrades, neatly disguised as nonalignment.
After being broke not long ago, the ANC now seems surprisingly cash flush, and will no doubt have a well-funded voter campaign next year, with plenty of KFC and T-shirts to buy a few votes.
Ian Ferguson
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Economic illiteracy
ANC’s stance appears to be a source of personal revenue for the comrades, disguised as nonalignment
