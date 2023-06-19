LETTER: Pandor has her facts wrong

Business Day TV spoke to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta
Leaders consider self-interest to be above the interests of citizen and country
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Gareth Friedlander, deputy CEO at Discovery Life
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
When US states will pay the money out, and who will get it, remains far from clear
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
The conflict in Europe is directly impacting African economies, and thus highlights the continent’s material interests in a peaceful resolution
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
You can have a seven-seat SUV, hot hatch, bakkie and more for about R500,000
A country’s foreign minister is tasked with safeguarding the national interest and preserving the welfare of its inhabitants. This does not appear to be international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor’s understanding. Pandor said, in one of her more intemperate statements, that SA would not be coerced into changing its nonaligned foreign policy stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict to remain eligible for the Africa Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) (“SA won’t change foreign policy for trade benefits, says Pandor”, June 14).
If SA submitted to being “abused”, in future the country would be compelled to follow policy decisions of other states, and “we will regret that when even greater demands are made”, she said. The implication is that the employment opportunities of hundreds of thousands of South Africans are less important than what passes for Pandor as principle.
The minister was factually incorrect in her analysis and confuses policy with principle. She appears not to understand the principles of nonalignment as defined at Bandung (1955), including respect for sovereignty. SA is also widely suspected of violating the 1961 Cairo principle that a country cannot have a military agreement with a great power if the agreement is in the context of great power conflict.
The US is not attempting to dictate to SA. US ambassador Reuben Brigety said the SA government’s practice suggested that “SA is in fact not nonaligned”. Since then the ANC has been squirming in all directions, including leading a costly and shambolic African mediation mission, which achieved little other than giving Vladimir Putin another opportunity to lecture and rewrite history. Regarding the ministerial missions to Group of Seven countries, according to a Western diplomat in Pretoria this was unnecessary. All that was needed was for Pretoria to act in line with its professed stance.
SA’s alliance with Russia, arguably a military alliance, is not based on principle, it is the result of ill-judged policy.
François Theron Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Pandor has her facts wrong
Unemployment in SA is less important than what the minister believes to be principle
A country’s foreign minister is tasked with safeguarding the national interest and preserving the welfare of its inhabitants. This does not appear to be international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor’s understanding. Pandor said, in one of her more intemperate statements, that SA would not be coerced into changing its nonaligned foreign policy stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict to remain eligible for the Africa Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) (“SA won’t change foreign policy for trade benefits, says Pandor”, June 14).
If SA submitted to being “abused”, in future the country would be compelled to follow policy decisions of other states, and “we will regret that when even greater demands are made”, she said. The implication is that the employment opportunities of hundreds of thousands of South Africans are less important than what passes for Pandor as principle.
The minister was factually incorrect in her analysis and confuses policy with principle. She appears not to understand the principles of nonalignment as defined at Bandung (1955), including respect for sovereignty. SA is also widely suspected of violating the 1961 Cairo principle that a country cannot have a military agreement with a great power if the agreement is in the context of great power conflict.
The US is not attempting to dictate to SA. US ambassador Reuben Brigety said the SA government’s practice suggested that “SA is in fact not nonaligned”. Since then the ANC has been squirming in all directions, including leading a costly and shambolic African mediation mission, which achieved little other than giving Vladimir Putin another opportunity to lecture and rewrite history. Regarding the ministerial missions to Group of Seven countries, according to a Western diplomat in Pretoria this was unnecessary. All that was needed was for Pretoria to act in line with its professed stance.
SA’s alliance with Russia, arguably a military alliance, is not based on principle, it is the result of ill-judged policy.
François Theron
Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
France to assist SIU with cybercrime capabilities
SA won’t change foreign policy for trade benefits, says Pandor
Patel off to US to save SA from Agoa agony
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Foreign policy joins the list of investor concerns
ALEXANDER PARKER: Poland diploshambles a distraction from bonfire of SA’s ...
Poland blocking ‘road to peace’, Ramaphosa’s security chief claims
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.