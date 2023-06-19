Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pandor has her facts wrong

Unemployment in SA is less important than what the minister believes to be principle

19 June 2023 - 16:30
Minister of international relations & cooperation Naledi Pandor. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Minister of international relations & cooperation Naledi Pandor. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

A country’s foreign minister is tasked with safeguarding the national interest and preserving the welfare of its inhabitants. This does not appear to be international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor’s understanding. Pandor said, in one of her more intemperate statements, that SA would not be coerced into changing its nonaligned foreign policy stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict to remain eligible for the Africa Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) (“SA won’t change foreign policy for trade benefits, says Pandor”, June 14).

If SA submitted to being “abused”, in future the country would be compelled to follow policy decisions of other states, and “we will regret that when even greater demands are made”, she said. The implication is that the employment opportunities of hundreds of thousands of South Africans are less important than what passes for Pandor as principle.    

The minister was factually incorrect in her analysis and confuses policy with principle. She appears not to understand the principles of nonalignment as defined at Bandung (1955), including respect for sovereignty. SA is also widely suspected of violating the 1961 Cairo principle that a country cannot have a military agreement with a great power if the agreement is in the context of great power conflict.

The US is not attempting to dictate to SA. US ambassador Reuben Brigety said the SA government’s practice suggested that “SA is in fact not nonaligned”. Since then the ANC has been squirming in all directions, including leading a costly and shambolic African mediation mission, which achieved little other than giving Vladimir Putin another opportunity to lecture and rewrite history. Regarding the ministerial missions to Group of Seven countries, according to a Western diplomat in Pretoria this was unnecessary. All that was needed was for Pretoria to act in line with its professed stance.

SA’s alliance with Russia, arguably a military alliance, is not based on principle, it is the result of ill-judged policy. 

François Theron 
Pretoria 

