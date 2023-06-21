Bafana sensation Aubaas ready for move to PSL giants, says Bernard Parker

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
On coming to power, the president made promises he has abjectly failed to keep
SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe join forces to seize two helicopters bought with funds laundered from the Zambian government
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Road safety agency urges young South Africans to participate in debates to shape policies that can save lives
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Researchers at Danone are adding probiotics to food products to make them healthier
Veteran TS Galaxy striker Bernard Parker believes his teammate and new Bafana Bafana sensation Bathusi Aubaas is ready to play for a big club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Aubaas, who was erroneously named as an Orlando Pirates player on Bafana Bafana team sheet, dazzled in their 2-1 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) win against the continent’s top-ranked team Morocco at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The team list mistake rubbed Galaxy president Tim Sukazi up the wrong way as he demanded an apology from the SA Football Association (Safa) and Bafana.
Aubaas, making his debut, played like a seasoned veteran against the highly rated global stars of coach Walid Regragui’s crack Atlas Lions, as he bossed the midfield against players who ply their trades in top European leagues.
The 28-year-old’s promising debut silenced critics who had questioned his selection. Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana star Parker said Aubaas’ performance came as no surprise to his Galaxy teammates.
“I wasn’t surprised as the rest of the nation was,” Parker said. “Bathusi has been growing so much over the years and I’ve witnessed that growth under the leadership of coach [Sead Ramović] and the senior guys.”
As a senior player at Galaxy, Parker, 37, mentors younger players such as Aubaas.
“We senior guys are so proud to see players grow. Bathusi is one of those players who showed growth and maturity.
Highlights of Bafana Bafana Bafana v Morocco at FNB Stadium.
“I’m glad he showed the nation he is ready to compete at that level and also at a bigger team.
“The reason he has improved is he is a good listener and hard worker. If at times he goes a bit off form, he still shows the hard work and energy.
“When he has a bit of a niggle or injury, he really fights because he wants to be back on the field of play.
“He is humble, and I see him giving more top performances in the future like that and even better.”
Parker has played with some exciting midfielders in a long career and believes the former Free State Stars player ranks with those.
“I’ve played a lot of games with a lot of players abroad, locally and also internationally for Bafana.
“Bathusi has a different style. He is your modern-day midfielder who can play in any position in the midfield.
“His defensive attributes are so good because he has that strong body structure and physique. He is not scared to go for tackles, which is a plus to his defensive game.
“His attacking game has improved so much because he has that willingness to get inside the box and that will make him score more goals. I see him playing a big role in Bafana.”
Galaxy have sold Melusi Buthelezi to Pirates while Given Msimango is headed to Kaizer Chiefs and Parker would be happy if Aubaas can score a big move too.
“I see him getting the nod for any of the big teams right now.
“We want to sell more to big teams because here at Galaxy, we prepare players for bigger teams and for international football under the guidance of our coach and senior players, with the likes of me and Vuyo Mere.
“I wish he was a bit younger, in his lower 20s, because he would have shipped straight to Europe.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bafana sensation Aubaas ready for move to PSL giants, says Bernard Parker
TS Galaxy striker dazzled in Bafana’s 2-1 African Cup of Nations win
Veteran TS Galaxy striker Bernard Parker believes his teammate and new Bafana Bafana sensation Bathusi Aubaas is ready to play for a big club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Aubaas, who was erroneously named as an Orlando Pirates player on Bafana Bafana team sheet, dazzled in their 2-1 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) win against the continent’s top-ranked team Morocco at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The team list mistake rubbed Galaxy president Tim Sukazi up the wrong way as he demanded an apology from the SA Football Association (Safa) and Bafana.
Aubaas, making his debut, played like a seasoned veteran against the highly rated global stars of coach Walid Regragui’s crack Atlas Lions, as he bossed the midfield against players who ply their trades in top European leagues.
The 28-year-old’s promising debut silenced critics who had questioned his selection. Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana star Parker said Aubaas’ performance came as no surprise to his Galaxy teammates.
“I wasn’t surprised as the rest of the nation was,” Parker said. “Bathusi has been growing so much over the years and I’ve witnessed that growth under the leadership of coach [Sead Ramović] and the senior guys.”
As a senior player at Galaxy, Parker, 37, mentors younger players such as Aubaas.
“We senior guys are so proud to see players grow. Bathusi is one of those players who showed growth and maturity.
Highlights of Bafana Bafana Bafana v Morocco at FNB Stadium.
“I’m glad he showed the nation he is ready to compete at that level and also at a bigger team.
“The reason he has improved is he is a good listener and hard worker. If at times he goes a bit off form, he still shows the hard work and energy.
“When he has a bit of a niggle or injury, he really fights because he wants to be back on the field of play.
“He is humble, and I see him giving more top performances in the future like that and even better.”
Parker has played with some exciting midfielders in a long career and believes the former Free State Stars player ranks with those.
“I’ve played a lot of games with a lot of players abroad, locally and also internationally for Bafana.
“Bathusi has a different style. He is your modern-day midfielder who can play in any position in the midfield.
“His defensive attributes are so good because he has that strong body structure and physique. He is not scared to go for tackles, which is a plus to his defensive game.
“His attacking game has improved so much because he has that willingness to get inside the box and that will make him score more goals. I see him playing a big role in Bafana.”
Galaxy have sold Melusi Buthelezi to Pirates while Given Msimango is headed to Kaizer Chiefs and Parker would be happy if Aubaas can score a big move too.
“I see him getting the nod for any of the big teams right now.
“We want to sell more to big teams because here at Galaxy, we prepare players for bigger teams and for international football under the guidance of our coach and senior players, with the likes of me and Vuyo Mere.
“I wish he was a bit younger, in his lower 20s, because he would have shipped straight to Europe.”
Cassius should be with the U-23s, not Bafana — Mokwena
Broos lost for words as Bafana qualify for Afcon
LETTER: A job for #PrincessHotspurs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu urges SA players to try luck overseas
No more chopping and changing for Bafana coach
Broos thinks confident Tau can be Bafana’s Ferrari against Morocco
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.