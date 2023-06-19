LETTER: Russia and Africa desperate for diplomatic success

Chinese rate cuts fail to boost oil markets, while concerns over supply rebound and global demand imbalance continue
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
Terminal operator seeks emergency supplies to meet shortfall after fallout with Vita Gas
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
It is critical that the continent responsibly manages its interface with the global community
A report reveals the former prime minister’s intentional deceit over rule-breaking parties during Covid-19 lockdowns
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
You can have a seven-seat SUV, hot hatch, bakkie and more for about R500,000
The diplomatic flurry in Moscow is a desperate effort on both sides to save face on the one hand and find a way out of a senseless and costly war on the other (‘It is in our collective interest to end war in Ukraine,’ says Ramaphosa after meeting Putin”, June 17).
It is also an effort to try and save the coming African Summit in Moscow, which Moscow desperately needs to regain some international standing. Russia and Africa desperately need some diplomatic success and an end to a costly war under which their nations suffer.
SA’s government is under severe pressure from Washington because of its dealings with Moscow and desperately needs to show some “success” flowing from its unwillingness to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There is also a strong suspicion that SA gave some sort of military support to Russia.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also needs successes to counter his weakening position in SA itself. That said, any move to end this bloody and costly war should be welcomed, even if it is driven by own interest. One can only hope that a desperate Vladimir Putin will see this as an opportunity to get out of this war without losing too much face. However, I am not too optimistic.
Dawie JacobsSterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Russia and Africa desperate for diplomatic success
The diplomatic flurry in Moscow is a desperate effort on both sides to save face on the one hand and find a way out of a senseless and costly war on the other (‘It is in our collective interest to end war in Ukraine,’ says Ramaphosa after meeting Putin”, June 17).
It is also an effort to try and save the coming African Summit in Moscow, which Moscow desperately needs to regain some international standing. Russia and Africa desperately need some diplomatic success and an end to a costly war under which their nations suffer.
SA’s government is under severe pressure from Washington because of its dealings with Moscow and desperately needs to show some “success” flowing from its unwillingness to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There is also a strong suspicion that SA gave some sort of military support to Russia.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also needs successes to counter his weakening position in SA itself. That said, any move to end this bloody and costly war should be welcomed, even if it is driven by own interest. One can only hope that a desperate Vladimir Putin will see this as an opportunity to get out of this war without losing too much face. However, I am not too optimistic.
Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
‘It is in our collective interest to end war in Ukraine,’ says Ramaphosa after meeting Putin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on Ukraine
‘It is in our collective interest to end war in Ukraine,’ says Ramaphosa after ...
Putin to African leaders: We value your stance on Ukraine, open for dialogue
Ramaphosa: Russia and Ukraine welcome African peace mission
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.