Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russia and Africa desperate for diplomatic success

19 June 2023 - 18:48
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 17 2023. Picture: RAMIL SITDIKOV/NOVOSTI via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 17 2023. Picture: RAMIL SITDIKOV/NOVOSTI via REUTERS

The diplomatic flurry in Moscow is a desperate effort on both sides to save face on the one hand and find a way out of a senseless and costly war on the other (‘It is in our collective interest to end war in Ukraine,’ says Ramaphosa after meeting Putin”, June 17).

It is also an effort to try and save the coming African Summit in Moscow, which Moscow desperately needs to regain some international standing. Russia and Africa desperately need some diplomatic success and an end to a costly war under which their nations suffer.

SA’s government is under severe pressure from Washington because of its dealings with Moscow and desperately needs to show some “success” flowing from its unwillingness to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There is also a strong suspicion that SA gave some sort of military support to Russia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also needs successes to counter his weakening position in SA itself. That said, any move to end this bloody and costly war should be welcomed, even if it is driven by own interest. One can only hope that a desperate Vladimir Putin will see this as an opportunity to get out of this war without losing too much face. However, I am not too optimistic.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

‘It is in our collective interest to end war in Ukraine,’ says Ramaphosa after meeting Putin

The presidency is under pressure to explain the apparent shambolic planning of the trip, which included Ramaphosa travelling to a war zone without a ...
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa shows the strength of his ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Shambolic peace mission did us no ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Ramaphosa’s quixotic quest and ...
Opinion
4.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Poland diploshambles a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: Currie Cup final is not about ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on Ukraine

World / Europe

‘It is in our collective interest to end war in Ukraine,’ says Ramaphosa after ...

World

Putin to African leaders: We value your stance on Ukraine, open for dialogue

News / World

Ramaphosa: Russia and Ukraine welcome African peace mission

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.