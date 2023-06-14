Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Neutrality the way to hottest hell

14 June 2023 - 16:24
Thando Maeko’s report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to  Russia and Ukraine refers (“Ramaphosa heads to Russia and Ukraine for Africa-led peace mission”, June 11).

Let Pretoria be reminded of the words of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, that if one remains neutral in situations of injustice one has chosen the side of the oppressor over the oppressed.

And as Martin Luther King Jnr once said, the hottest place in hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict. He added that an individual who accepts evil without protesting  against it is really co-operating with it.

Barbie Sandler
Constantia

LETTER: SA should be very worried about US Congress’s Agoa letter

Taking the Agoa Forum from SA can be seen as a first rung on a ladder of options that will escalate in terms of severity for the economy
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Embarrassing classification

Inquiry into Lady R cargo should not be kept hidden from the public
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: How business can help end illiteracy

Business SA can contribute skills and capabilities to help end this national crisis
Opinion
2 days ago
