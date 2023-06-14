US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Thando Maeko’s report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Russia and Ukraine refers (“Ramaphosa heads to Russia and Ukraine for Africa-led peace mission”, June 11).
Let Pretoria be reminded of the words of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, that if one remains neutral in situations of injustice one has chosen the side of the oppressor over the oppressed.
And as Martin Luther King Jnr once said, the hottest place in hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict. He added that an individual who accepts evil without protesting against it is really co-operating with it.
Barbie SandlerConstantia
LETTER: Neutrality the way to hottest hell
