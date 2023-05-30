Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC does not understand or care about its abuse of the nation

The government will blame everyone else, but it is not being thwarted by the nation

30 May 2023 - 17:24
I refer to Anthony Butler’s most recent column (“Things can get worse in SA — and fast,” May 26).

Among the many topics the government ineffectively talks about is domestic abuse. What the ANC and its government don’t begin to understand (or perhaps don’t care about) is their abuse of the nation.

When a government increasingly abuses its nation over nearly three decades, it inevitably develops a large flock of chickens. When it comes to Eskom, dusk is falling and a large number of those chickens are coming home to roost.

The government will blame everyone else, but it isn’t being thwarted by the nation: it is busy thwarting the nation with its corruption, incompetence and lack of leadership. It has only itself to blame.

Roger Briggs
Edenvale

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Never mind blackouts and Russophilia — education is the disaster

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s speech makes it clear the government has no plan to address reading crisis
KHAYA SITHOLE: The instinctive appeal of vigilante leadership

As landlords flee a crumbling city and building hijackers take over, Kenny Kunene’s leadership style looks attractive
EDITORIAL: Take us into your confidence, Minister

Pravin Gordhan should tell us what happened on his visit to China
Tshwane mayor takes off the gloves in fight to restore services

Cilliers Brink pledges to get the city's finances under control and take firm action against underperforming officials
Cosatu calls for a ‘capable mayor’ to lead Johannesburg metro

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is facing allegations of scamming people into investing in an illegal investment/funeral scheme
