LETTER: ANC does not understand or care about its abuse of the nation
The government will blame everyone else, but it is not being thwarted by the nation
I refer to Anthony Butler’s most recent column (“Things can get worse in SA — and fast,” May 26).
Among the many topics the government ineffectively talks about is domestic abuse. What the ANC and its government don’t begin to understand (or perhaps don’t care about) is their abuse of the nation.
When a government increasingly abuses its nation over nearly three decades, it inevitably develops a large flock of chickens. When it comes to Eskom, dusk is falling and a large number of those chickens are coming home to roost.
The government will blame everyone else, but it isn’t being thwarted by the nation: it is busy thwarting the nation with its corruption, incompetence and lack of leadership. It has only itself to blame.
Roger Briggs
Edenvale
