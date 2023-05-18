Bullion steadied at $1,983.79 per ounce as the dollar receded from a seven-week peak, while market focus rests on ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations
The US senses the weakness of the SA state; that it is a country struggling to be flexible in its foreign policy
Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Appearing to flout US sanctions not in the interests of the people of SA, says Du Toit
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Democratic president and Republican speaker agreed to negotiate directly on a deal to raise federal government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling
Even the PGA has been forced to bring its regime up to the 21st century
World Rugby is looking at how artificial intelligence can help shape the future of the sport
This week, in the latest iteration of the mayoral chain relay in the City of Johannesburg, Kenny Kunene got the chance to act as mayor. The present mayor — whose mission is to match the record of the previous one and last long enough for ratepayers to know his name — was out of the city.
Kunene, whose evolution in public discourse is well known, immediately acted on one of the key areas of focus that his party — the Patriotic Alliance (PA) — has been most outspoken about. In its 2020 manifesto, the PA defined itself as a “party with a conscience and a champion of the weakest and most vulnerable members of society”...
KHAYA SITHOLE: The instinctive appeal of vigilante leadership
As landlords flee a crumbling city and building hijackers take over, Kenny Kunene’s leadership style looks attractive
