LETTER: Recycling and composting towards a zero-waste future

By 2027, zero wet kitchen waste to landfill will be the new norm. But why wait until 2027 when all SA citizens can begin to separate their household waste at source: dry to recycling and wet to composting?
An immensely simple reusable plastic kitchen caddy and a compostable caddy liner is all a home requires. As a community, gather all the individual home contributions and send it all to a local composting facility.
As municipal councils move down the road called the circular waste economy, so we as a nation begin the journey to food security. Agriculture requires compost. We all can generate the raw materials: peels and leftovers from supermarket purchases.
This is not rocket science, merely a change of old habits to go green.
Andrew PollockConstantia
