LETTER: Recycling and composting towards a zero-waste future

Circular waste economy on our doorstep offers opportunities to relieve pressure on landfills

30 May 2023 - 17:16
By 2027, zero wet kitchen waste to landfill will be the new norm. But why wait until 2027 when all SA citizens can begin to separate their household waste at source: dry to recycling and wet to composting?

An immensely simple reusable plastic kitchen caddy and a compostable caddy liner is all a home requires. As a community, gather all the individual home contributions and send it all to a local composting facility.

As municipal councils move down the road called the circular waste economy, so we as a nation begin the journey to food security. Agriculture requires compost. We all can generate the raw materials: peels and leftovers from supermarket purchases.

This is not rocket science, merely a change of old habits to go green.

Andrew Pollock
Constantia

Many countries back ‘circularity’ as goal of Paris plastics treaty

Debate emerges between countries aiming to limit production and the petrochemical industry favouring recycling
World
1 day ago

Can recycling keep net zero goals on track?

As demand for metals such as steel and lithium soars, recycling could reduce the impact of extraction on the environment
World
2 months ago

Libstar considers recycling water as blackouts limit supply

Food producer unveils plans after reporting 12% drop in anual earnings as price increases failed to offset higher costs
Companies
2 months ago
