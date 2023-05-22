Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
But Ramaphosa still believes the report is flawed, and reserves the right to challenge it
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeezed profits
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Beijing is tightening technology scrutiny as AI-driven fraud rises, mainly with manipulation of voice and facial data
Russian rises to No 2 in the world rankings ahead of the French Open
The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
Has anyone in Pretoria or Luthuli house noticed that the rand is at 19.50 vs the dollar?
It is amazing how things suddenly shift the zeitgeist. Suddenly everyone is outraged by SA foreign policy and shocked by stage 8 load-shedding to come in the winter peak. But none of this is new foreign policy and the winter peak was forecastable at least a year out...
ON THE MONEY
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Never mind blackouts and Russophilia — education is the disaster
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s speech makes it clear the government has no plan to address reading crisis
