LETTER: BIG is just one more grant

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross
In 2019 Hammanskraal water was declared unsafe for human consumption
The commission says local printing firms do not have the capacity to handle double-column ballots
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
The group said gross written premiums rose 19% to R6.512bn in the three months to end-March
The electricity crisis, a lack of structural economic reforms and resultant weaker rand have left the Bank with little choice but to continue its hiking cycle
Evan Pickworth interviews Ridwaan Boda, executive in the corporate commercial practice at ENSafrica
Bloc is considering whether to use some of the proceeds to finance future reconstruction of Ukraine
Piere Strydom’s mount, See It Again, is favourite for the Daily News 2000 with Richard Fourie’s ride, Without Question, second favourite
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
The proposal by Dr Roelof Botha and Daryl Swanepoel to address SA’s poverty with a basic income grant (BIG) is well-intentioned but misses what South Africans truly need to escape the poverty trap (“Feasibility of a basic income grant for SA”, May 23).
It is true that many South Africans rely on existing grants and welfare schemes. The grant system has no doubt kept a large proportion of South Africans from destitution. However, in the decades since the project’s inception it has not truly addressed poverty or dependence on welfare.
An additional grant will not help matters. The BIG proposal has been surrounded by a lot of hype, but at the end of the day it’s just a grant; a stopgap to keep the poorest of the poor from destitution. And while this provides an important safety net to many, it doesn’t elevate them. It doesn’t help them in the long run. And it doesn’t help society at large.
The success of a welfare system shouldn’t be measured by how many people it provides for. Its success should be measured by how many people no longer need it. By this metric SA’s welfare system has failed dismally, and I cannot see any reason why giving away additional free money will change this.
To truly help people out of poverty they need opportunities. They need access to employment, entrepreneurial opportunities, and an environment where they can trade, work and innovate freely. SA’s crime, corruption and draconian regulations don’t allow for this.
The budgetary constraints exist regardless of the authors’ claims. Even if a BIG were affordable with the dismal state of SA’s finances, it wouldn’t solve the heart of the problem. That is simply that SA needs functional institutions for the market to prosper. If that happens fewer people will need welfare. And a BIG will not even need to enter the discussion.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: BIG is just one more grant
To truly help people out of poverty they need access to employment and entrepreneurial opportunities
The proposal by Dr Roelof Botha and Daryl Swanepoel to address SA’s poverty with a basic income grant (BIG) is well-intentioned but misses what South Africans truly need to escape the poverty trap (“Feasibility of a basic income grant for SA”, May 23).
It is true that many South Africans rely on existing grants and welfare schemes. The grant system has no doubt kept a large proportion of South Africans from destitution. However, in the decades since the project’s inception it has not truly addressed poverty or dependence on welfare.
An additional grant will not help matters. The BIG proposal has been surrounded by a lot of hype, but at the end of the day it’s just a grant; a stopgap to keep the poorest of the poor from destitution. And while this provides an important safety net to many, it doesn’t elevate them. It doesn’t help them in the long run. And it doesn’t help society at large.
The success of a welfare system shouldn’t be measured by how many people it provides for. Its success should be measured by how many people no longer need it. By this metric SA’s welfare system has failed dismally, and I cannot see any reason why giving away additional free money will change this.
To truly help people out of poverty they need opportunities. They need access to employment, entrepreneurial opportunities, and an environment where they can trade, work and innovate freely. SA’s crime, corruption and draconian regulations don’t allow for this.
The budgetary constraints exist regardless of the authors’ claims. Even if a BIG were affordable with the dismal state of SA’s finances, it wouldn’t solve the heart of the problem. That is simply that SA needs functional institutions for the market to prosper. If that happens fewer people will need welfare. And a BIG will not even need to enter the discussion.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Feasibility of a basic income grant for SA
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Literacy crisis is part of the public service decline due ...
Experts dispatched to Hammanskraal after cholera outbreak leads to deaths
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.