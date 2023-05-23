Economy

WATCH: Feasibility of a basic income grant for SA

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Roelof Botha

23 May 2023 - 16:44
Picture: SA GOVERNMENT VIA TWITTER.

Government is considering the implementation of a basic income grant for unemployed citizens aged from 18 to 35. Business Day TV assesses the feasibility of this proposal with Roelof Botha, an independent analyst.

