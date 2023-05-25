Companies / Mining

Australia’s Sandfire starts copper production at Motheo mine in Botswana

The newly commissioned mine in the Kalahari Copper Belt will start copper shipments mid-year, contributing to the country’s diversification from diamond mining

25 May 2023 - 14:22 Agency Staff
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Gaborone — Australia’s Sandfire Resources said on Thursday that it has produced the first copper concentrate at its new Motheo mine in Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), becoming the second producing mine in the emerging copper hotspot.

Sandfire said in a statement that commissioning of the mine, which has been under construction for the past two years, is almost complete and the first shipment of copper concentrates is expected by the middle of this calendar year.

“The Motheo team will now focus on completing commissioning activities and ramping-up the processing plant to its initial 3.2-million-tonnes-per-annum processing capacity, which is expected to be achieved during the September quarter of the 2024 financial year,” Sandfire MD and CEO Brendan Harris said.

Sandfire has also received environmental permissions to expand Motheo’s processing capacity from 3.2-million tonnes per annum to 5.2-million tonnes per annum by early 2024 through an expanded plant and an open pit mine, Harris added.

The KCB, which extends for nearly 1,000km from northeast Botswana to western Namibia, has geological similarities to the Central African Copper Belt (CACB), which includes top continental producers the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

It is touted as one of the world’s most promising but largely under-explored copper-silver regions.

The emerging copper belt, burnished by rising international copper prices, could help Botswana to diversify beyond its mainstay of diamond mining, which accounts for over 70% of its export revenue.

Sandfire’s Motheo mine is the second copper mine to be developed in the Kalahari Copperbelt after the Khoemacau copper mine, owned by US private equity fund Cupric Canyon Capital, which started production in June 2021.

Reuters

De Beers optimistic on Botswana deal

I have huge respect for what the government is asking for — CEO Al Cook
Business
4 days ago

Anglo kicks off quarter on positive note as copper lifts overall output

Miner leaves annual production and unit cost guidance unchanged as copper production comes in below analysts’ expectations
Companies
4 weeks ago

Botswana puts the squeeze on De Beers

The government of Botswana has suggested that it might dump a 50-year diamond extraction and sale partnership with mining giant DeBeers.
Business
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Creditors owed millions seek liquidation of Luxe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nampak flags job cuts before revised R1bn rights ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Old Mutual starts selling health insurance ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Alexforbes plans to double the size of its R90bn ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tongaat Hulett to slowly close down its property ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

Tharisa reports big drop in profit as it invests for future

Companies / Mining

Afrimat looks to future minerals amid construction activity dearth

Companies / Mining

EDITORIAL: No need to read between the lines on AngloGold’s JSE exit

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.