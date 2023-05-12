Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton
Has anybody seen President Cyril Ramaphosa? SA is being decimated by level 6 rolling power blackouts. The rand is in free fall at R19.35 to the dollar, which surely means another rate hike.
Food costs and inflation spiral ever upwards. Unemployment is more than 40%. The Johannesburg Metro, Eskom grid and City Power are close to collapse, as are the SA Post Office and numerous other state-owned enterprises.
In Durban the eThekwini metro has brought in two “experts” to rescue the city, where drive-by shootings and public executions have become unexceptional.
The list is endless, yet Ramaphosa remains invisible and silent. Cyril the Silent. Where is The Hollow Man?
Mark Lowe
Durban
LETTER: Where is President Ramaphosa?
The list of SA’s woes is endless, yet Ramaphosa remains invisible and silent
