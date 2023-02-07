Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No solution in sight to SA’s malaise

Failure to capitalise on SA’s many talents and resources is a failure of intellect

07 February 2023 - 18:25
Picture: WERNER HILLS

Duma Gqubule’s column (“SA’s worst president since 1994?", January 7) and John Matisson’s article (“How can we untangle ourselves from our current mess?”, January 7) contained a great deal of common sense. But the adage that “common sense isn’t so common” is not only true but completely absent from ANC ideology.

Government’s failure to capitalise on SA’s many talents and resources is a failure of intellect, despite many pointers to how it could be done, whether Singapore, China or Ethiopia. Our electorate must also share the blame for rewarding government failure by voting them back into power at every election since 1994.

We are now at the stage where firefighting is perennial, with no time to consider who is starting the fires or why. Widespread civil unrest and further economic collapse is a distinct possibility unless a strong man emerges from the shadows.

However, one would need far better eyesight than mine to see that happening.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

EDITORIAL: President must assemble a wartime cabinet

We need adults in the room who are pragmatic and not willing to put impact ahead of ideology
Opinion
15 hours ago

SAM MKOKELI: Eskom calls for killer instinct, not paper tigers

People of this calibre would be in Ramaphosa's cabinet if he was really in charge of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Opinion
2 weeks ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why a jobs mandate for the Reserve Bank is a load of nonsense

A dual mandate has a better chance of actually worsening low growth and high unemployment
Opinion
3 weeks ago

ANC does an economic time warp — again

The ANC’s December elective conference revealed once again just how bad it can be at making economic policy. As long as the party persists with this ...
Features
2 weeks ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Act now on green trade with the EU before it is too late

A lethargic SA could invite heavy penalties under a new mechanism to stop dumping of dirty industry outside Europe
Opinion
1 month ago

RIP for RET opportunists?

The radical economic transformation faction of the ANC suffered a thumping defeat at Nasrec. Opinions are split over whether it is safe to declare it ...
Features
1 month ago
