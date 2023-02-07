Market participants view the Fed chair’s appearance at the Economic Club as a chance to offer more clarity on where rates are headed
LETTER: No solution in sight to SA’s malaise
Failure to capitalise on SA’s many talents and resources is a failure of intellect
Duma Gqubule’s column (“SA’s worst president since 1994?", January 7) and John Matisson’s article (“How can we untangle ourselves from our current mess?”, January 7) contained a great deal of common sense. But the adage that “common sense isn’t so common” is not only true but completely absent from ANC ideology.
Government’s failure to capitalise on SA’s many talents and resources is a failure of intellect, despite many pointers to how it could be done, whether Singapore, China or Ethiopia. Our electorate must also share the blame for rewarding government failure by voting them back into power at every election since 1994.
We are now at the stage where firefighting is perennial, with no time to consider who is starting the fires or why. Widespread civil unrest and further economic collapse is a distinct possibility unless a strong man emerges from the shadows.
However, one would need far better eyesight than mine to see that happening.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
