ANC does an economic time warp — again

The ANC’s December elective conference revealed once again just how bad it can be at making economic policy. As long as the party persists with this antiquated approach, the economy will be worse off

19 January 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

ANC delegates at the December elective conference exhibited muddled thinking on the economy, resuscitating controversial proposals that have no hope of stimulating growth while indulging in wishful thinking about South Africa’s ability to increase spending.

To be fair, there were some proposals that could support growth, but these are as unlikely to be implemented as the bad ones, given the state’s general incapacity and apathy towards economic reform...

