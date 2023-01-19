An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The country’s agricultural sector has been beset by parlous power supply, logistics constraints and unseasonal rains. Still, there are bright spots on the horizon
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
ANC delegates at the December elective conference exhibited muddled thinking on the economy, resuscitating controversial proposals that have no hope of stimulating growth while indulging in wishful thinking about South Africa’s ability to increase spending.
To be fair, there were some proposals that could support growth, but these are as unlikely to be implemented as the bad ones, given the state’s general incapacity and apathy towards economic reform...
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANC does an economic time warp — again
The ANC’s December elective conference revealed once again just how bad it can be at making economic policy. As long as the party persists with this antiquated approach, the economy will be worse off
ANC delegates at the December elective conference exhibited muddled thinking on the economy, resuscitating controversial proposals that have no hope of stimulating growth while indulging in wishful thinking about South Africa's ability to increase spending.
To be fair, there were some proposals that could support growth, but these are as unlikely to be implemented as the bad ones, given the state's general incapacity and apathy towards economic reform...
