Features

special report

RIP for RET opportunists?

The radical economic transformation faction of the ANC suffered a thumping defeat at Nasrec. Opinions are split over whether it is safe to declare it buried forever

BL Premium
22 December 2022 - 05:00 Carien Du Plessis

There was a distinct change in mood among branch delegates from KwaZulu-Natal as the ANC elective conference plodded on at Nasrec.

On Friday December 16, at the start of the programme, delegates sang, heckled, and drummed on their desks, drowning out the first few minutes of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening speech...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.