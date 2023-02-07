Volume of cryptocurrency options traded on Deribit jumps 82% in January
Expanding the labour pool is an issue of great economic significance, potentially even more so than the estimated €17.7bn it is hoped the reform will unlock
Themba Khumalo apologises after being called to account by MPs for the proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with English Premier League club
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
LNG producer’s share falls after accelerated book build announcement
The accumulation of gross reserves bodes well for the country’s import cover level
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Predicted bumper global crop faces export cap by India, pesticide ban in Europe and port congestion in Brazil
The Proteas batsman is treating every game and series as if it is his last
We need to find the global trends that suit our country and ride them for all they’re worth
In the 30 years that SA joblessness had steadily risen, China, India and the Asian tigers such as South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong pulled hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. More surprisingly, so did Ethiopia, the fastest-growing country in the world in the 2010s, according to the IMF.
Recent studies in Ethiopia show that it was good policy and practice that made the difference. We should be listening...
BIG READ
How can we untangle ourselves from our current mess?
