How can we untangle ourselves from our current mess?

07 February 2023 - 05:00 John Matisonn

In the 30 years that SA joblessness had steadily risen, China, India and the Asian tigers such as South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong pulled hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. More surprisingly, so did Ethiopia, the fastest-growing country in the world in the 2010s, according to the IMF.

Recent studies in Ethiopia show that it was good policy and practice that made the difference. We should be listening...

