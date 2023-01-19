Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Power to the people

Join the march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on January 25 in protest at the ANC-engineered electricity crisis

This is a call to all scattered, hungered, bewildered South Africans, from whom justice has been withheld, who have become the victims of the carelessness, avarice and greed of leaders who in their concupiscence for wealth and power have destroyed our power utility.

For too long we have watched from the sidelines as corrupt and self-serving ANC leaders have mismanaged taxpayers’ money at Eskom. Let’s join hands and support the call for the “Power to the People” march to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on January 25 in protest at the ANC-engineered electricity crisis.

All concerned South Africans are invited to voice their anger at the ANC’s destruction of our country’s energy infrastructure and economy, and to demand urgent solutions to this escalating crisis.

The Power to the People march will specifically target Luthuli House because it is the scene of the crime the ANC continues to perpetrate against the people of SA through permanent stage 6 load-shedding and the latest 18.65% electricity tariff increase.

Luthuli House is where, over the past three decades, the decisions were made to “deploy” the corrupt and incompetent cadres who plundered and destroyed Eskom. Luthuli House is where corrupt tenders were handed out, including for the ill-fated construction of the Medupi and Kusile power stations that have cost our country so dearly.

SA needs to show the ANC in no uncertain terms that we are united against its uncaring and unfair treatment of households and businesses, and that we will not accept it any longer. We are fed up with paying for ANC corruption and mismanagement. We do not accept, and we cannot afford, the 18.65% increase this year or the 12.74% next year, a total increase of 33.77% over the next two years.

Households are battling to put food on the table. Businesses are struggling to pay their staff. Stage 6 load-shedding is costing SA R4bn-R6bn a day.

Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha 

ANC did not call for a national shutdown, says Pule Mabe

Outgoing ANC spokesperson has criticised calls by opposition parties for national shutdowns in protest against load-shedding
Solidarity takes legal action against Nersa over energy supplier bottlenecks

The organisation wants more private service delivery in the energy sector and for the regulator to come clean about the number of licenses awarded to ...
Legal action taken against Ramaphosa over inaction on energy law

Two civil society organisations launch legal action in a bid to hold the president accountable for not bringing ‘critical piece’ of legislation into ...
