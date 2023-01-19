LETTER: Power to the people

The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
Join the march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on January 25 in protest at the ANC-engineered electricity crisis
Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
It may soon be necessary for the country to lure back foreign money as factors supporting portfolio inflows shift
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Sharing the wind farm windfall will happen through ‘an appropriate reduction’ in the proportion of the king’s Crown Estate surplus that funds the Sovereign Grant
Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says aim is to keep on growing to reach their goals
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
This is a call to all scattered, hungered, bewildered South Africans, from whom justice has been withheld, who have become the victims of the carelessness, avarice and greed of leaders who in their concupiscence for wealth and power have destroyed our power utility.
For too long we have watched from the sidelines as corrupt and self-serving ANC leaders have mismanaged taxpayers’ money at Eskom. Let’s join hands and support the call for the “Power to the People” march to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on January 25 in protest at the ANC-engineered electricity crisis.
All concerned South Africans are invited to voice their anger at the ANC’s destruction of our country’s energy infrastructure and economy, and to demand urgent solutions to this escalating crisis.
The Power to the People march will specifically target Luthuli House because it is the scene of the crime the ANC continues to perpetrate against the people of SA through permanent stage 6 load-shedding and the latest 18.65% electricity tariff increase.
Luthuli House is where, over the past three decades, the decisions were made to “deploy” the corrupt and incompetent cadres who plundered and destroyed Eskom. Luthuli House is where corrupt tenders were handed out, including for the ill-fated construction of the Medupi and Kusile power stations that have cost our country so dearly.
SA needs to show the ANC in no uncertain terms that we are united against its uncaring and unfair treatment of households and businesses, and that we will not accept it any longer. We are fed up with paying for ANC corruption and mismanagement. We do not accept, and we cannot afford, the 18.65% increase this year or the 12.74% next year, a total increase of 33.77% over the next two years.
Households are battling to put food on the table. Businesses are struggling to pay their staff. Stage 6 load-shedding is costing SA R4bn-R6bn a day.
Thulani DasaKhayelitsha
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Power to the people
Join the march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on January 25 in protest at the ANC-engineered electricity crisis
This is a call to all scattered, hungered, bewildered South Africans, from whom justice has been withheld, who have become the victims of the carelessness, avarice and greed of leaders who in their concupiscence for wealth and power have destroyed our power utility.
For too long we have watched from the sidelines as corrupt and self-serving ANC leaders have mismanaged taxpayers’ money at Eskom. Let’s join hands and support the call for the “Power to the People” march to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on January 25 in protest at the ANC-engineered electricity crisis.
All concerned South Africans are invited to voice their anger at the ANC’s destruction of our country’s energy infrastructure and economy, and to demand urgent solutions to this escalating crisis.
The Power to the People march will specifically target Luthuli House because it is the scene of the crime the ANC continues to perpetrate against the people of SA through permanent stage 6 load-shedding and the latest 18.65% electricity tariff increase.
Luthuli House is where, over the past three decades, the decisions were made to “deploy” the corrupt and incompetent cadres who plundered and destroyed Eskom. Luthuli House is where corrupt tenders were handed out, including for the ill-fated construction of the Medupi and Kusile power stations that have cost our country so dearly.
SA needs to show the ANC in no uncertain terms that we are united against its uncaring and unfair treatment of households and businesses, and that we will not accept it any longer. We are fed up with paying for ANC corruption and mismanagement. We do not accept, and we cannot afford, the 18.65% increase this year or the 12.74% next year, a total increase of 33.77% over the next two years.
Households are battling to put food on the table. Businesses are struggling to pay their staff. Stage 6 load-shedding is costing SA R4bn-R6bn a day.
Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANC did not call for a national shutdown, says Pule Mabe
Solidarity takes legal action against Nersa over energy supplier bottlenecks
Legal action taken against Ramaphosa over inaction on energy law
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANC did not call for a national shutdown, says Pule Mabe
Solidarity takes legal action against Nersa over energy supplier bottlenecks
Legal action taken against Ramaphosa over inaction on energy law
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.