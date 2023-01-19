National

Solidarity takes legal action against Nersa over energy supplier bottlenecks

The organisation wants more private service delivery in the energy sector and for the regulator to come clean about the number of licenses awarded to private energy generators

19 January 2023 - 10:36 TimesLIVE
Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann. File image
Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann. File image
Image: Solidarity/Twitter

Solidarity said on Thursday it has initiated legal action against the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to remove all bottlenecks in the way of private energy suppliers.

“When it comes to energy in South Africa, the future lies in less state and more private service delivery,” the organisation said.

Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said: “The first step is to force Nersa through a disclosure process to disclose information about why so few licences have been awarded to private generators of power and so few private generation licences have been granted.

“Based on this information, it will be possible to determine where the bottlenecks lie and what further steps need to be taken to remove these bottlenecks.”

Solidarity also wants Nersa to account for why no guidelines on feed-in and wheeling tariffs have been published.

“The most significant protest action against the current power situation in the country lies in generating power oneself. Through our application we want to enable everyone, especially entrepreneurs, who want to generate power, to do so. However, we cannot expect entrepreneurs to make huge investments if they do not have the ability to estimate the return on such investments. We therefore lack clear, reliable guidelines that make it possible to calculate such risk,” Hermann said.

While Eskom will always be part of the South African power supply mix, he said, the private sector’s share will have to increase drastically to ensure a sustainable power supply.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Steel and engineering sector calls for all hands on deck to solve energy crisis

The cost of alternative solutions for energy-intensive industries is prohibitive, says Seifsa
National
1 day ago

Eskom crisis causes sharp fall in mining production

The price of electricity for the mining industry has increased eightfold since 2008 while consumer prices have doubled
Economy
1 day ago

Fed-up SA readies for legal battle over load-shedding and energy crisis

Law firms prepare to take government and Eskom to court for their handling of energy crisis
National
2 days ago

Political parties threaten protests against load-shedding

Indefinite stage 6 load-shedding coupled with the announcement of an 18.65% hike in the price of power has prompted calls for a national shutdown
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Legal action taken against Ramaphosa over ...
National
2.
Red tape chokes off supply of specialist nurses
National / Health
3.
Second senior defence department official leaves ...
National
4.
Winde gives Ramaphosa ultimatum on Eskom ...
National
5.
Private hospitals face obstacles in recruiting ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Eskom crisis causes sharp fall in mining production

Economy

Blackouts, tariff hikes weigh on businesses, says Werksmans

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.