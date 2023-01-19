The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
LETTER: We need a cat to catch the mice
Successive SA governments, pre- and post-1994, have, separately and serially, shown themselves to be incapable
There is a renowned Chinese proverb attributed to leader Deng Xiaoping in the early 1960s: “Black or white cat matters not, as long as it can catch mice”.
Let’s be brutally honest; SA governments, pre- and post-1994, have, separately and serially, demonstrated their inability to “catch mice”, to the devastating detriment of all.
White SA nationalists, bent on vengeance-driven self-determination, applied gross denial of opportunity and hateful repression grounded on fear of the majority.
After a promising start, black SA nationalists have been bent on “our turn to eat”, and have applied reverse discrimination, state capture, alienation of capital and skills, and the neglect and plunder of national infrastructure, grounded on the greed of the elite few.
My hope for 2023 is that younger leaders, black and white, stand up and issue a clarion call for all SA-loving people to join hands, acknowledge the serial growth-inhibiting degradation overseen by previous SA governments, sincerely apologise for the exclusion and hurt visited on the victims, and above all commit to a future unequivocally grounded on three foundational principles:
Apply these principles with unwavering focus and most of our population should expect a significant improvement in their material and spiritual wellbeing. In the process will be opportunity for constructive, unifying redress — in stark contrast to the divisive, destructive redress of recent decades.
Our beautiful land and all her people have the capacity for and deserve so much better. Let’s be grounded on hope. It is surely time to catch some mice.
Peter Trengove-Jones
Via email
