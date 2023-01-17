National

ENERGY CRISIS

Legal action taken against Ramaphosa over inaction on energy law

Two civil society organisations launch legal action in a bid to hold the president accountable for not bringing ‘critical piece’ of legislation into operation

17 January 2023 - 23:31 Denene Erasmus and Hajra Omarjee

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a legal challenge over his failure to implement legislation directing energy planning.

Two civil society organisations have initiated legal action against him to bring section 6 of the National Energy Act into operation, and for the minister of mineral resources & energy to develop an integrated energy plan in terms of that law...

