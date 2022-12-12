Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Give De Ruyter a medal

12 December 2022 - 16:28
I hear constant calls for Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to be fired, but I think he should be awarded a medal of the highest order.

This is for agreeing to take on the job of CEO of a company whose cash flow is less than its loan interest cost, whose power stations are in a state of complete neglect due to the lack of investment and maintenance, that lacks adequately skilled staff, whose essential raw material [coal] suppliers and their convoluted and dangerous transport system are mostly corrupt and trying to supply inferior coal, whose staff and maintenance contractors are trying to sabotage the equipment, and whose dwindling customer base do not want to pay for their electricity supply.

I think he must be Superman to try to take on something like this and have the vision and courage to think he can make it work.

I suggest the people who are calling for his head must first present us with the genius that actually wants his job and for that person to outline their rescue plan.

Or will this just be another one wanting to climb on the “help myself” bandwagon?   

David Wantling, via email

