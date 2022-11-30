National

SSA blames André de Ruyter for delay over vetting of execs

But Eskom has denied any knowledge of SSA requests for information dating back to June, as claimed

30 November 2022 - 17:29 Linda Ensor

The tussle between the State Security Agency (SSA) and parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) over the obligation of the SSA to account to the committee on its vetting of Eskom officials, remains unresolved.

The SSA is now seeking legal advice on how to proceed ...

