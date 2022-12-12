National

Anti-terrorism bill a step closer to becoming law

Proposed legislative amendments are meant to bring SA’s existing counterterrorism law in line with international best practice

BL Premium
12 December 2022 - 16:28 Bekezela Phakathi

SA’s contentious anti-terrorism bill is a step closer to becoming law after parliament’s select committee on security and justice in the national council of provinces (NCOP) adopted it without making any amendments.

The Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill was adopted by the National Assembly in November and sent to the NCOP for concurrence...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.