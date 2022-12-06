The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
The farm burglary has thrown into sharp relief a sloppy and mildly chaotic background to an otherwise carefully scripted presidency
It seems the president has found the appetite to fight back on the Phala Phala saga
South Africa’s medicine regulator has registered CAB-LA, a new anti-HIV jab. But for how much will drugmaker ViiV Healthcare sell it to the government?
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
Nothing good can come of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s predicament in the wake of a report from three jurists saying that they believe there is prima facie evidence that he acted improperly, and offended the constitution, in his response to the theft of an as yet unknown amount of dollars (Ramaphosa says the amount was $580,000 but there’s no way of proving this) from his Limpopo game farm, Phala Phala.
Having considered resigning after the report emerged last Wednesday, he has since been persuaded to fight back. The report, it seems widely agreed, was poorly thought out and merely repeated the story as first alleged by a powerful political foe, former intelligence boss Arthur Fraser...
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa is toxic now, thanks to his own lack of common sense
