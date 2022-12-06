Opinion / Bruce's List

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa is toxic now, thanks to his own lack of common sense

The farm burglary has thrown into sharp relief a sloppy and mildly chaotic background to an otherwise carefully scripted presidency

06 December 2022 - 07:00

Nothing good can come of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s predicament in the wake of a report from three jurists saying that they believe there is prima facie evidence that he acted improperly, and offended the constitution, in his response to the theft of an as yet unknown amount of dollars (Ramaphosa says the amount was $580,000 but there’s no way of proving this) from his Limpopo game farm, Phala Phala.

Having considered resigning after the report emerged last Wednesday, he has since been persuaded to fight back. The report, it seems widely agreed, was poorly thought out and merely repeated the story as first alleged by a powerful political foe, former intelligence boss Arthur Fraser...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.