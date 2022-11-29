National

Police and courts not helping in Eskom’s crime fight, says CEO André de Ruyter

Staff ‘alone in the firing line’

29 November 2022 - 05:10 Denene Erasmus

The high safety risk that Eskom executives face daily in the line of duty is “definitely not helping” with the retention of high-ranking employees or the recruitment of new personnel, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter told Business Day on Monday.

It would be hard to imagine executives at any other company in SA having to suffer the working conditions that the top brass at Eskom must endure daily, said De Ruyter...

