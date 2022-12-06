Opinion / Columnists

DUMA GQUBULE: Shocking state of Ramaphosa’s SA is the real issue

No maybe as with Phala Phala, president has a case to answer for mismanagement of Eskom, economy and unemployment crisis

BL Premium
06 December 2022 - 05:00 Duma Gqubule

Last week, the day after Stats SA released new unemployment statistics, an independent parliamentary panel report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a serious case to answer for violations of the constitution and law after the burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

Speculation about whether the president would resign or face an impeachment inquiry overshadowed the shocking state of Eskom and the economy, even though Ramaphosa also has a case to answer for the mismanagement of Eskom, the economy and the unemployment crisis...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.