Paying no heed to the way in which state capture contributed to weaken governance and operations at Eskom, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe accused the state-owned power utility of now doing more harm to SA’s economy — through load-shedding — than was done due to state capture.
Speaking at a signing ceremony for winning bidders in round five of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme in Pretoria, Mantashe even went as far as saying that Eskom’s failure to arrest the decline of the generation fleet could be interpreted as an attempt at overthrowing government...
Eskom’s load-shedding is worse than state capture, says Gwede Mantashe
Mantashe says Eskom’s failure to halt the decline of the generation fleet can be interpreted as an attempt at overthrowing the government
