Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Moderate online comments

Business Day should provide its readers with guidelines and standards

29 November 2022 - 16:48
Picture: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO
Picture: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO

It would be helpful if Business Day were to provide its readers with the guidelines and standards it applies for the publication of online comments. For some time now I have been appalled at the incivility displayed by commenters and published remarks that are coarse, outrageous and bordering on hate speech.

I for one would be happy if Business Day scrapped the entire comments system, or hid it from general view like other quality publications such as The New York Times and The Spectator.

If you decide to keep it, the least you can do is to improve the quality of moderation.

Andrew Barnard
Orange Grove

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Top media outlets call for end to prosecution of Julian Assange

The Guardian,  New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El País say in an open letter his prosecution sets ‘dangerous precedent’
World
1 day ago

UK dilutes online safety bill after free speech activists moan

But the opposition Labour Party says the amended bill ‘gives a free pass to abusers and takes the public for a ride’
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: ANC should be so lucky to have Mickey ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s deafening sound of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Things are bad but economy and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Slow but sure progress with apartheid ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
VUSI MONA: When the foreign shoe fits, SA should ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Twitter CEO Musk says user sign-ups at all-time high

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.