It would be helpful if Business Day were to provide its readers with the guidelines and standards it applies for the publication of online comments. For some time now I have been appalled at the incivility displayed by commenters and published remarks that are coarse, outrageous and bordering on hate speech.
I for one would be happy if Business Day scrapped the entire comments system, or hid it from general view like other quality publications such as The New York Times and The Spectator.
If you decide to keep it, the least you can do is to improve the quality of moderation.
Andrew Barnard
LETTER: Moderate online comments
Business Day should provide its readers with guidelines and standards
Andrew Barnard
Orange Grove
