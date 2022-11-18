LETTER: Why replace health system that works well with one destined to fail?

‘Bullish price drivers are in short supply,’ Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM says
SA must end the artificial shortage of doctors by enabling anyone who qualifies to study
The area of interest in the Deep Water Orange Basin is located offshore between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay, about 188km from the coast
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
The tourism industry is recovering after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, which dampened travel worldwide.
Their next updates could be positive if the government holds the line on spending and speeds up reforms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
There were dramatic declines in the number of people on the subway in a slew of China’s largest cities this week
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
You need not blow a trust fund to have thrills with these reasonably priced speedsters
Tamar Kahn reports that the government is pressing ahead with implementing National Health Insurance (NHI) despite the fiscal constraints (“State will press ahead with NHI regardless of state of economy, Phaahla says,” November 17). This is yet another example of this government completely ignoring reality.
That reality is that there is simply no money to fund universal health coverage in SA. There is barely enough money to run current public hospitals at a minimal standard — and that is with private healthcare picking up the slack. How can government expect to implement universal, free healthcare when it can’t even get the basics right?
Even if there was enough money for NHI (which there isn’t, by a long shot), it would still be a bad idea. Universal healthcare, even in advanced countries, causes backlogs of patients, intense rationing of medical care and untold inefficiencies. And this is in countries with decades of practice, huge economies and many more skilled administrators and doctors than SA.
The evidence against NHI is staggering. Doctors hate it, economists hate it, people hate it. Yet our government presses on. The drive behind NHI has no real pragmatic motive behind it. It is just blind ideology. Because, at the end of the day, nationalising healthcare is simply about controlling who can get it.
Private healthcare democratises health. It allows anyone to make a financial choice to choose medical care at a quality they can afford. And don’t misunderstand SA’s private healthcare. We aren’t the US. Our private healthcare is not unaffordable. For every person who opts out of public healthcare a slot opens for someone else to receive treatment.
The ideal healthcare system in this country would be to enable the private sector to provide cheaper healthcare options through deregulation and ending the artificial shortage of doctors by enabling anyone who qualifies to study.
The solution is not removing the healthcare facilities that work well, and replacing them with a bloated, unaffordable system that simply will not work.
Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Why replace health system that works well with one destined to fail?
SA must end the artificial shortage of doctors by enabling anyone who qualifies to study
Tamar Kahn reports that the government is pressing ahead with implementing National Health Insurance (NHI) despite the fiscal constraints (“State will press ahead with NHI regardless of state of economy, Phaahla says,” November 17). This is yet another example of this government completely ignoring reality.
That reality is that there is simply no money to fund universal health coverage in SA. There is barely enough money to run current public hospitals at a minimal standard — and that is with private healthcare picking up the slack. How can government expect to implement universal, free healthcare when it can’t even get the basics right?
Even if there was enough money for NHI (which there isn’t, by a long shot), it would still be a bad idea. Universal healthcare, even in advanced countries, causes backlogs of patients, intense rationing of medical care and untold inefficiencies. And this is in countries with decades of practice, huge economies and many more skilled administrators and doctors than SA.
The evidence against NHI is staggering. Doctors hate it, economists hate it, people hate it. Yet our government presses on. The drive behind NHI has no real pragmatic motive behind it. It is just blind ideology. Because, at the end of the day, nationalising healthcare is simply about controlling who can get it.
Private healthcare democratises health. It allows anyone to make a financial choice to choose medical care at a quality they can afford. And don’t misunderstand SA’s private healthcare. We aren’t the US. Our private healthcare is not unaffordable. For every person who opts out of public healthcare a slot opens for someone else to receive treatment.
The ideal healthcare system in this country would be to enable the private sector to provide cheaper healthcare options through deregulation and ending the artificial shortage of doctors by enabling anyone who qualifies to study.
The solution is not removing the healthcare facilities that work well, and replacing them with a bloated, unaffordable system that simply will not work.
Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
State will press ahead with NHI regardless of state of economy, Phaahla says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
State will press ahead with NHI regardless of state of economy, Phaahla says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.