National / Health

State will press ahead with NHI regardless of state of economy, Phaahla says

Health minister tells MPs there will be no need for medical schemes as the NHI Fund will provide benefits

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 21:17 Tamar Kahn

The government is determined to press ahead with implementing National Health Insurance (NHI) despite the fiscal constraints facing SA, health minister Joe Phaahla told parliament on Wednesday evening.

MPs are now considering the NHI Bill, the government’s first piece of enabling legislation for its plans for universal health coverage, which seeks to provide services that are free at the point of delivery for all citizens...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.