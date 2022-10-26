×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s politics should learn from Liz Truss

We are forced to watch coalitions embroiled in endless fights for power simply because the ANC, which has dismally failed its citizens, refuses to accept defeat

26 October 2022 - 14:33
After Liz Truss’s resignation, companies from Aldi to Ryanair took to social media to poke fun at the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister, and the chaos that defined her time in office. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Liz Truss was British prime minister for 44 days. We have to bear in mind that a lot has changed since Covid-19, with all its devastating effects. When Truss ventured into the world of politics she must have strongly believed she had the strength, integrity, ability and leadership qualities and skills to enable her to handle the position.

It take guts and humility to accept defeat, especially in such a short period. But there is no denying that it was a wise decision to stop any further mistakes, destruction and deterioration in the governance of that country.

Important lessons can be learnt from this. Here at home, we are forced to watch an embarrassing saga of tit-for-tat scenes as coalitions are embroiled in neverending fights for power, simply because the ANC, which has dismally failed its citizens, refuses to accept defeat.

Service delivery is completely forgotten as it either fights frantically for the position of the presidency or fights coalition governments to wrestle power back. Where is this country headed? Only God’s intervention will save SA.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

