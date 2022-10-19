LETTER: SA slouches towards Venezuela with ANC at the helm

In the previous session, the oil contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks
Finance minister would do well to heed the warnings of deteriorating economic conditions in 2023 he prepares his medium-term budget policy statement amid a massive tax windfall
High court has dismissed former CEO’s application for leave to appeal order to return pension payouts unlawfully paid to him, utility says
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Shares in Telkom fell as much as 25% to R33.55 in morning trade on Wednesday
Worse-than-expected hikes in interest rates raised debt service costs and reduced funds available for discretionary spending
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The arrival of veggie meat dishes like “tenderloin” in Paris restaurants presents a challenge to the French government’s efforts to ban meat names for plant-based products.
The Saudi series is changing the nature of the game as top golfers defect in droves
Newcomers drawn by an improved lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau
Greylisting may be just what the doctor ordered for SA (“SA has left it too late to avoid greylisting, compliance adviser says,” October 17). It could turn out to be the best thing for the country.
As a black person, greylisting is what I live with every time I visit a financial institution. Only a fool who believes in the Easter bunny thinks everything is kosher in this country.
Pick up the newspaper and see how low we have fallen. Not long ago we were the hope of the world. Look at us now. No-one takes us seriously as a country. We make international news for the wrong reasons. Perhaps we need to hit the rock bottom for something to give.
The path we have chosen as a country under ANC leadership is taking us nowhere. We are marching to Venezuela. I thought the Zondo state capture commission findings, load-shedding, violent crime and now water shortages might force the ANC to stop and reflect, but I was wrong. Nothing is happening.
The ANC is beyond repair. It is stone deaf to reality. Even if we change the driver, the car is still a wreck. I am hoping that greylisting will be the last straw for voters, especially those who have kept voting the ANC back into power.
This country needs a wake-up call before we lose it all.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: SA slouches towards Venezuela with ANC at the helm
The path we have chosen as a country under ANC leadership is taking us nowhere
Greylisting may be just what the doctor ordered for SA (“SA has left it too late to avoid greylisting, compliance adviser says,” October 17). It could turn out to be the best thing for the country.
As a black person, greylisting is what I live with every time I visit a financial institution. Only a fool who believes in the Easter bunny thinks everything is kosher in this country.
Pick up the newspaper and see how low we have fallen. Not long ago we were the hope of the world. Look at us now. No-one takes us seriously as a country. We make international news for the wrong reasons. Perhaps we need to hit the rock bottom for something to give.
The path we have chosen as a country under ANC leadership is taking us nowhere. We are marching to Venezuela. I thought the Zondo state capture commission findings, load-shedding, violent crime and now water shortages might force the ANC to stop and reflect, but I was wrong. Nothing is happening.
The ANC is beyond repair. It is stone deaf to reality. Even if we change the driver, the car is still a wreck. I am hoping that greylisting will be the last straw for voters, especially those who have kept voting the ANC back into power.
This country needs a wake-up call before we lose it all.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.