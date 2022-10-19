×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA slouches towards Venezuela with ANC at the helm

The path we have chosen as a country under ANC leadership is taking us nowhere

19 October 2022 - 15:51
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Greylisting may be just what the doctor ordered for SA (“SA has left it too late to avoid greylisting, compliance adviser says,” October 17). It could turn out to be the best thing for the country.

As a black person, greylisting is what I live with every time I visit a financial institution. Only a fool who believes in the Easter bunny thinks everything is kosher in this country. 

Pick up the newspaper and see how low we have fallen. Not long ago we were the hope of the world. Look at us now. No-one takes us seriously as a country. We make international news for the wrong reasons. Perhaps we need to hit the rock bottom for something to give.

The path we have chosen as a country under ANC leadership is taking us nowhere. We are marching to Venezuela. I thought the Zondo state capture commission findings, load-shedding, violent crime and now water shortages might force the ANC to stop and reflect, but I was wrong. Nothing is happening.

The ANC is beyond repair. It is stone deaf to reality. Even if we change the driver, the car is still a wreck. I am hoping that greylisting will be the last straw for voters, especially those who have kept voting the ANC back into power.

This country needs a wake-up call before we lose it all. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

