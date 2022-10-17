×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government must handle Transnet strike decisively

We need compulsory arbitration immediately so the suffering can be kept to a minimum

17 October 2022 - 15:54
Transnet employees picketing for salary increases outside the state-owned entity’s main offices in Bluff, south of Durban. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Transnet employees picketing for salary increases outside the state-owned entity’s main offices in Bluff, south of Durban. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Standing firm is probably the most prudent thing to do in the circumstances Transnet finds itself in (“Transnet CEO Portia Derby digs in her heels as SA counts cost of strike”, October 13).

To offer more than what has been offered would be setting oneself up for failure. On the other hand, the demand from the unions has not been in excess of normal inflationary demands. 

We can’t afford to leave this process to the negotiating parties any longer. Both parties are now set in their ways and their demands are cast in concrete. The law allows the government to step in terms of the Labour Relations Act and go beyond mediation.

We need compulsory arbitration immediately so the suffering can be kept to a minimum. Already we have lost in excess of R10bn to the economy. The only thing holding the government back is its fear of offending Cosatu.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

