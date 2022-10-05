×

LETTER: Just three things can fix SA

We need Eskom to dispel localisation requirements, buy from IPPs and stabilise debt; a growth-enabling visa regime and a digitalised public service to spur economic activity

05 October 2022 - 12:46
UPDATED 05 October 2022 - 13:26
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

South Africans have had the unenviable honour of outstripping our global peers in living with three huge problems. Now, much of Europe, the UK and North America is facing a cold winter without reliable energy. The UK is coming to terms with shifts in power of another kind in its new cabinet and rising populism is shaking the western world’s democratic foundations.

None of these problems are new to SA.

Thankfully, there are immediate steps that can be taken to turn this track record on its head.

We can start with government opening up Eskom’s monopoly to fair competition across the public and private sector to keep the lights on and businesses working. The first order of business of the new Eskom board should be to ensure that it dispenses with localisation requirements, buys from IPPs and stabilises debt on the most favourable terms possible. 

Next we need a business-welcoming visa regime; no matter where you come from, if you have the skills, a plan and the passion to grow business in SA, the country should not only warmly, but efficiently welcome and facilitate your establishment.

All of this should be made possible with a fully digitalised public service to spur economic activity. Think of the creative and entrepreneurial vigour we could nurture if we didn’t waste thousands of annual hours in queues for driver’s licenses, at home affairs and querying municipal rates and taxes. A digital public service would make a meaningful impact on our economy — provided government, business and the public implement these upgrades transparently and sustainably. 

The past decade has shown us that life can and does go on, even in the dark. Let’s ensure that in the next decade, SA is a step ahead of the world — for all the right reasons. 

Adam Craker, CEO — IQbusiness

