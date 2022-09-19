LETTER: Move over, Eskom

Investors investors will be also be watching out for the Fed’s forecasts, which cuold put its funds rate at 4%-4.25% by the year end and even higher in 2023
Voters have a right to know what differences are keeping them apart
Government sees move as an attempt to create parallel structures, adding that approval would be unconstitutional
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
The telecom regulator says the change is in response to requests from some stakeholders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Charges against the former prime minister remain but will now be tried in a court with relevant jurisdiction
All four teams could finish on 14 points after the weekend’s final round of fixtures
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
Eskom should not be merely seeking to buy 1,000MW from the private sector (“Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector”, September 18). We are at a stage, and have been for decades, where Eskom needs to be completely privatised.
That 1,000MW is not even a drop in the ocean for what we need to solve our power crisis. Stage 6 load-shedding isn’t just a quarter of the day in darkness. It’s a threat to the viability of our infrastructure. Communications go down, water is not purified, crime rises in the dark. The catastrophic possibility of grid collapse edges ever closer.
We should not be impressed that Eskom has deigned to buy 1,000MW from the private sector. The private sector should be the sole producer of electricity. Not a privatised Eskom alone, but a decentralised, vibrant and huge electricity industry with dozens, hundreds or even thousands of companies competing to power the grid.
Eskom and the government have proven incapable of powering a country reliably for almost two decades. An examination of Eskom’s history shows the rot actually started at its inception 100 years ago.
Purchasing 1,000MW from the private sector is a cheap political move to look like they have things under control, when in actuality the dam walls have broken long ago. It is time that Eskom relinquishes control and responsibility and a deregulated electricity industry moves in to take its place.
Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Move over, Eskom
Eskom should not be merely seeking to buy 1,000MW from the private sector (“Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector”, September 18). We are at a stage, and have been for decades, where Eskom needs to be completely privatised.
That 1,000MW is not even a drop in the ocean for what we need to solve our power crisis. Stage 6 load-shedding isn’t just a quarter of the day in darkness. It’s a threat to the viability of our infrastructure. Communications go down, water is not purified, crime rises in the dark. The catastrophic possibility of grid collapse edges ever closer.
We should not be impressed that Eskom has deigned to buy 1,000MW from the private sector. The private sector should be the sole producer of electricity. Not a privatised Eskom alone, but a decentralised, vibrant and huge electricity industry with dozens, hundreds or even thousands of companies competing to power the grid.
Eskom and the government have proven incapable of powering a country reliably for almost two decades. An examination of Eskom’s history shows the rot actually started at its inception 100 years ago.
Purchasing 1,000MW from the private sector is a cheap political move to look like they have things under control, when in actuality the dam walls have broken long ago. It is time that Eskom relinquishes control and responsibility and a deregulated electricity industry moves in to take its place.
Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CARTOON: Eskom — too big to fail
New light on the Koeberg saga
Stage 6 load-shedding calls president home
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.