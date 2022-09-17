×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Trending

New light on the Koeberg saga

It’s a lot about rods — and nothing to do with Chernobyl

17 September 2022 - 17:30 PAUL ASH
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture Shelley Christians
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture Shelley Christians

As SA hobbles along in its darkness at noon, talk about problems at Koeberg is probably not what the country wanted to hear.

The power station’s unit 1 was shut down on September 3 to fix a problem with one of the control rod mechanisms.

The control rods, along with a “moderator” such as water or graphite rods, control the rate of fission in the reactor’s core and thus its output.

Lowering the rods into the core reduces the nuclear reaction; pulling them partly out allows the reactor to run hotter.

The rods are critical for “keeping the fission chain reaction active and preventing it from accelerating beyond control”, notes the Southern African Radiation Protection Association.

Eskom’s admission, then, of a problem with the mechanism was bound to put Koeberg in the spotlight again — something that the utility would likely rather avoid.

The plant, whose operating licence expires in July 2024, is in the middle of a controversial R20bn refurbishment — money that its detractors say could be better spent on renewable energy such as solar or wind.

At a briefing on the state of the system, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter pointed out that “this kind of issue” was quite common, following replacement of the control-rod drive mechanisms, which in unit 2’s case had been done during the recent maintenance outage.

Meanwhile, Eskom and Framatome, the original manufacturer, were analysing test data so that the reason for the problem could be “fully understood”.

Koeberg will never be Chernobyl. The Ukrainian power station had a different type of reactor that was also not protected by a 1m-thick concrete encasement as Koeberg’s is.

The only fallout from Koeberg is the controversy around keeping it going. Until the lights go off, of course.

*This article was amended on Saturday to reflect the difference between Koeberg and Chernobyl.

Eskom notes further delay in returning Koeberg unit 2 to service

Eskom says the unit remains offline and it is likely to return to service only by the end of this week
National
1 month ago

Experts assess Koeberg safety ahead of 20-year extension

The plant has made progress in ageing management activities since 2015, says team member
National
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Meet Sean and Donovan Bergsma, the new owners of ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
This is what’s driving semigration to the Western ...
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Prince Andrew
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse
News & Fox / Hot Property
5.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.