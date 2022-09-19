×

Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom — too big to fail

19 September 2022 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector

High load-shedding stages set to continue this week
National
19 hours ago

André de Ruyter says local gas is solution to SA’s problem

Eskom does not want to expose itself to the risks of supply, price volatility and foreign currency fluctuation associated with imports
News
2 days ago

Stage 6 load-shedding calls president home

Ramaphosa forced to cut short his visits to the US and UK
National
11 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government is cause of load-shedding and only it can solve the problem

Measures to get the flow of energy plants from the REIPPPP up and running lie in the state’s hands
Opinion
15 hours ago

World Bank loan to help Eskom repurpose Komati

Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage
National
3 days ago

Inside Eskom’s 32% tariff increase application

Power utility prepares to strip hard-pressed South Africans
National
3 days ago
