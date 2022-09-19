Investors investors will be also be watching out for the Fed’s forecasts, which cuold put its funds rate at 4%-4.25% by the year end and even higher in 2023
My relief at reading in my morning paper that our esteemed president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is rushing back from his overseas trip in the light of stage 6 load-shedding was heartfelt.
Since then-president Jacob Zuma put Ramaphosa in charge of the so-called Eskom war room in December 2014, he has been tirelessly working on potential solutions to the lack of supply.
For close to eight years (other countries would have built several power stations by now) he has been working at multiple plans — impressive documents were prepared, meetings held — but all faltered on him putting one aim above all: his party’s unity (to keep all the cadres deployed, happy and in well-paid jobs, mostly not doing any work at all).
At least in that Ramaphosa has succeeded phenomenally — as we can all see and are now experiencing.
Fred J Mueller, Brackendowns
LETTER: Eight years later, the president fumbles on
