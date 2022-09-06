×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Disingenuous story does not justify Russia’s attack on Ukraine

The nonsensical and insensitive letter from Russian press attaché to SA should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves

06 September 2022 - 11:25
Emergency personnel work after the shelling of a private residential complex in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this August 29 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS /SES UKRAINE
Emergency personnel work after the shelling of a private residential complex in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this August 29 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS /SES UKRAINE

The nonsensical and insensitive letter from Russian press attaché to SA Alexander Arefiev should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves (“A history quiz”, September 4). 

He makes light of a serious and disgraceful situation in Ukraine, where 25,000 Russian troops have already died during his country’s illegal invasion.

The story that has been handpicked by Arefiev in an effort to draw similarities between the US, Mexico and parts of California during the 1846 war is feeble, disingenuous and in no way justifies the murderous attack on Ukraine by the Putin regime.

Press attaché is simply a polite and dignified name for a spin doctor.

Colin Bosman

Newlands

