LETTER: Disingenuous story does not justify Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Cartel’s actual lower production will be much smaller, analysts say
Israel is a gangster state where journalists and opponents are deliberately targeted and killed by the defence forces
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says the new card will improve service delivery to motorists
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Takeover of BillDesk will create a top global payments unit
The loss of individuals at the peak of their productivity affects productivity and employment
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
Japanese prosecutors raid offices of company that backed 2020 Games
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
New-vehicle sales hit top gear despite rising inflation and interest rates
The nonsensical and insensitive letter from Russian press attaché to SA Alexander Arefiev should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves (“A history quiz”, September 4).
He makes light of a serious and disgraceful situation in Ukraine, where 25,000 Russian troops have already died during his country’s illegal invasion.
The story that has been handpicked by Arefiev in an effort to draw similarities between the US, Mexico and parts of California during the 1846 war is feeble, disingenuous and in no way justifies the murderous attack on Ukraine by the Putin regime.
Press attaché is simply a polite and dignified name for a spin doctor.
Colin Bosman
Newlands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Disingenuous story does not justify Russia’s attack on Ukraine
The nonsensical and insensitive letter from Russian press attaché to SA should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves
The nonsensical and insensitive letter from Russian press attaché to SA Alexander Arefiev should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves (“A history quiz”, September 4).
He makes light of a serious and disgraceful situation in Ukraine, where 25,000 Russian troops have already died during his country’s illegal invasion.
The story that has been handpicked by Arefiev in an effort to draw similarities between the US, Mexico and parts of California during the 1846 war is feeble, disingenuous and in no way justifies the murderous attack on Ukraine by the Putin regime.
Press attaché is simply a polite and dignified name for a spin doctor.
Colin Bosman
Newlands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Crimea residents warned to prepare bomb shelters as Ukraine plans counteroffensive
Disaster fears grow as Ukraine nuclear plant loses power line
Russian former journalist Ivan Safronov jailed for 22 years for treason
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Global South revives non-alignment in wake of Ukraine war
Putin, his troops and Ukraine’s nuclear plant
DOUGLAS MASON: Moscow — from Africa’s would-be coloniser to operation by proxy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.