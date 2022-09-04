×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Global South revives non-alignment in wake of Ukraine war

BL Premium
04 September 2022 - 16:39 Adekeye Adebajo

An African proverb notes that “when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers”. That 52 governments from the “Global South” failed to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and 82 southern states refused to vote to suspend Moscow from the UN Human Rights Council a month later, sent shock waves across the Western world.

The scepticism about Western inconsistency in applying international norms is profound. Many have cited the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, launched without UN Security Council authorisation. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.