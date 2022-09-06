×

LETTER: An alternative history quiz

06 September 2022 - 11:37
Picture: 123RF/JEGAS
Russian press attaché to SA Alexander Arefiev’s article refers (“A history quiz”, September 4). I would like to pose a conflict quiz of my own.

Once upon a time there was a country that imposed its ideology on all its neighbours, until one fine day the people of a certain country rose up and demonstrated against such policies.

The year was 1956, and it became known as the Hungarian revolution or uprising. The invading force sent in 17 divisions to crush the uprising, which it ultimately achieved, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Hungarians.

Does this have a familiar ring to it, Mr Press Attaché? Then it was the Soviet Union invading Hungary, today it is Russia doing the exact same thing — invading Ukraine to repress its citizens and overthrow a sovereign, elected government and install a puppet government of its own. 

I strongly advise Mr Arefiev to consider the actions of his country in light of the “democratic principles” his country purports to follow.

Sol Cowan, Highlands North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: A history quiz

Let's see if you know the answer to this question
